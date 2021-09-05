Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

