Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce sales of $67.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.68 million to $67.80 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $68.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $272.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $261.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

OBNK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. 27,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

