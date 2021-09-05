Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
OGFGY opened at $3.00 on Friday. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.
About Origin Energy
