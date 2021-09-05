Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $95,703.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00106801 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00026922 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

