Ownership Capital B.V. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 6.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $546,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 21.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $563.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,691. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

