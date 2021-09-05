Ownership Capital B.V. Has $330.67 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for about 3.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.92% of ResMed worth $330,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $222,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total value of $689,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,087,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $295.80. 245,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,777. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $296.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.19.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

