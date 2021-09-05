Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Lowered to $115.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,051,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,473 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

