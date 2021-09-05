Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

