Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

PKG traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $152.45. 758,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,432. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $102.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

