PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.39)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.39). The company issued revenue guidance of $273-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.48 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

PD stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

