PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

PagerDuty stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

