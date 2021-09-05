Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.