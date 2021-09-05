Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 38.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

