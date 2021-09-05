Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $179.28 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

