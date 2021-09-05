Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Amgen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $226.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.59. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

