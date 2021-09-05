Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 148.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $143.50 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

