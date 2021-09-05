Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $310,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total transaction of $1,631,076.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,032. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $2,085.43 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,967.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,870.07.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

