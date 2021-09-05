Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

