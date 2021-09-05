Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of EQT opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

