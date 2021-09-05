Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PH opened at $289.91 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

