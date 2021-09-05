ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0723 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $433.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

