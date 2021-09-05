Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Patron has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $5,372.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.87 or 0.00828525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

