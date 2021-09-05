Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Patterson Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $612,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Patterson Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

