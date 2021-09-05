Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.00. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 891,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.