Paul M. Stachura Sells 1,500 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $50.96 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STFC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

