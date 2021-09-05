Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

