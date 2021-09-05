Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 74.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 215.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 155,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 71.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,890,575. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $272.18 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $275.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.40.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. Mizuho raised their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

