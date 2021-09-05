Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $277,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,330 shares of company stock valued at $78,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

