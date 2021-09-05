Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells $1,358,850.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total value of $1,358,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $428,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $277.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.13 and a 200 day moving average of $270.62. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

