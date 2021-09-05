Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

