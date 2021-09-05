Performance Food Group to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

NYSE PFGC opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 161.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after acquiring an additional 172,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after buying an additional 242,546 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

