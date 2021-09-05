Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.60 Million

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post sales of $104.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $108.79 million. Perion Network posted sales of $83.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $425.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.49 million to $427.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $507.42 million, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $508.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Perion Network by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perion Network by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 323,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.