Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post sales of $104.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $108.79 million. Perion Network posted sales of $83.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $425.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.49 million to $427.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $507.42 million, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $508.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Perion Network by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perion Network by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 323,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

