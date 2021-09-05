PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of PerkinElmer worth $70,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,079,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,854,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $190.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.45.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

