Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €197.25 ($232.06).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €174.35.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

