Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.03.

PDRDY stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

