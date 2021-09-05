Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lifted by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 45.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.10. 2,961,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,128. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

