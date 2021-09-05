Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Sells $107,697.80 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $901.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 34,171.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Photronics by 159.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 192,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.