Pillar Price Tops $0.0510 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $147,152.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

