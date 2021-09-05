PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

