Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

PDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $102.23 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

