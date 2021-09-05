PIXEL (PXL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,822.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. PIXEL has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $2,822.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,359.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $726.04 or 0.01441697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.79 or 0.00664793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.00382561 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002880 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

