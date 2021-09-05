Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Playtika by 1,056.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $1,114,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $939,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $89,268,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $26.84 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 111.83.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.