Plian Market Capitalization Reaches $7.83 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $48,179.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00126379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.25 or 0.00833723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047735 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 862,103,788 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.