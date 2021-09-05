PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.18 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $195,726.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00126396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.29 or 0.00839862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047808 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

