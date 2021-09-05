PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 6,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 252,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Specifically, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,654 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,813. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PMVP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

