PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $195.30 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

