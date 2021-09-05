PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $4,365,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $109.92 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

