PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737,073 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 271,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,848 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

