PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 47.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,304.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,193.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2,286.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.