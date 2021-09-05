PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

